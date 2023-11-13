SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! Over the Veterans Day weekend, our temperatures gradually warmed each day and that pattern continues today.

For most, daytime highs will run about 5-15 degrees above average with highs that will range in the 50s and 60s for most.

Even St. George this afternoon will sneak into the low 70s. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will reach the low and mid-60s, with Salt Lake City coming in at 66. For perspective, the average high today is 52 while the record is only 70.

Skies will be partly cloudy for most, with some seeing a few more high clouds than others. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to about what we saw last night.

Little change to the forecast is expected through midweek as high pressure remains in control. This pattern will begin to change for the latter half of the week as we enter a more active pattern.

For the end of the workweek, a low pressure diving in from the northwest will bring a chance for some moisture to the Beehive State as temperatures gradually begin to ease back down. Bigger changes are likely in store by the weekend as an upper-level low pressure in the Pacific begins working our way.

The timing of this low-pressure is still up in the air. However, it looks like by this weekend, we’ll be looking at a better chance of wet weather overall across the state, with daytime highs that will drop to near or even below seasonal averages by the end of the weekend.

At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Friday into Saturday, with Sunday likely being the most active day of valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in.

As we get closer, we’ll be able to hone in on the finer details, so stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast, both on-air and online, you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer. We are Good4Utah!