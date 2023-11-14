SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We had an unseasonably warm start to the work week with daytime highs soaring above seasonal norms.

The bottom line? Warm and calm days stick around through the first half of the workweek before entering a more active pattern.

Thanks to high pressure and southwest winds, Salt Lake City reached 66 degrees which puts it 14 degrees above what we expect this time of year. Meanwhile, St. George hit 72 degrees which beats its average high of 65 degrees.

Daytime highs remain mild today along the Wasatch Front, with highs reaching the low and mid-60s again in Salt Lake. Skies will be partly cloudy for most with some seeing a few more high clouds than others.

High pressure is the dominant weather feature for the state, and that will be the case as we trek toward the midweek. Our weather pattern begins to shift during the latter half of the week as we enter a more progressive pattern.

By Wednesday night and into Thursday, an area of low-pressure dives in from the northwest bringing a chance for some moisture to the Beehive State as temperatures gradually begin to ease back down. Bigger changes are likely in store by the weekend as an upper-level low pressure in the Pacific begins working our way.

The timing of this low-pressure is still up in the air, however, it looks like by this weekend we’ll be looking at a better chance of wet weather overall across the state with daytime highs that will drop to near or even below seasonal averages by the end of the weekend. At this point, it looks like we’ll see increasing moisture across the state on Friday into Saturday with Sunday likely being the most active day with valley rain and mountain snow with lowering snow levels as the colder air filters in.

As we get closer, the timeline and precipitation amounts will become more clear and we will keep you posted.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!