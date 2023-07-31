SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s another day of rain chances across the Beehive state.

The bottom line? Showers and thunderstorms will be possible most of the workweek.

As we start to see better rain chances this week, temperatures will start to cool down some. Giving most of the state some relief from the heat. However, to start the workweek, temperatures will remain on the warmer side of things.

Monsoon moisture coming in from the south will increase and bring showers and thunderstorms to the majority of the region. However, with this increase in thunderstorm activity, we will look at an increase in flash flood potential across the southern part of the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flash flooding is probably for all of the popular recreation areas. This includes; Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Zion National Park, San Rafael Swell, Grand Staircase, and Glen Canyon. You should avoid areas that are prone to flooding. Be on alert for flash flooding and make sure you have a way to receive weather notifications if you are planning any hikes. Avoid areas that are sensitive to rain, like places with recent wildfires, narrow canyons, dry riverbeds, and smooth rock areas.

While temperatures have been hot as of late. Things are looking to change by the middle of the week. As the ridge of high pressure that has been dominating the area, looks to move east. Which is allowing for more moisture to come into the region.

With this higher influx of moisture, we will see better rain chances as well as cooler temperatures. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front look to fall into the mid-80s by Wednesday. Then, temperatures look to stay into the low-90s by the end of the week. For St. George, temperatures will cool down some as well. Monday, temperatures will struggle to hit the triple-digit mark. Then by Tuesday, temperatures look to be in the mid-90s.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!