SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We are embarking on a progressive pattern with a series of disturbances impacting Northern and Central Utah through the next several days.

The bottom line? Today will bring near-record warmth and sunshine, but as we close the workweek, we’ll trend much colder with wet weather potential.

Today, we start the day a little soggy as the first of a couple of systems will move through which will bring about a five to 10-degree drop in temperatures for most across the state as well as isolated rain and snow showers to northern Utah. There will be a chance of some wet weather with manly valley rain and mountain snow with the best chance coming to spots I-80 northward. Light accumulations are expected in the mountains, but a stronger storm has set up for tomorrow.

The stronger system moves in on Friday and will bring a more potent cold front along with it. Daytime highs will drop to below seasonal norms and there will be more moisture potential, mainly for the northern half of the state. Given the colder air, it is likely we see valley snow with the potential for some minor accumulations.

Right now, it looks like the Northern mountains could see anywhere from five to 10 inches through Friday, with potential for eight to 16 inches in the Cottonwoods. Northern valleys, including the Wasatch Front, could see one to four inches with three to seven inches for the benches.

While snow looks to mainly favor northern Utah, some snow will be possible all the way down to Cedar City. Central Valleys could pick up a trace amount to two inches with central mountains seeing four to eight inches in total. The Friday morning commute and evening commute have the potential to be cold and tricky, so be prepared for light snow during the commute times.

Skies will calm briefly on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower in the high country and with cold temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s.

More active weather could be in store as we round out the weekend and move into early next week with more energy expected to come in from the northwest. A wintry mix with rain and snow looks possible in Northern Utah on Sunday, but we will monitor the forecast and keep you posted.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!