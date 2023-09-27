SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We will see another gorgeous fall day throughout the state with quiet conditions overall and above-average temperatures.

Bottom Line? High pressure dominates the Utah weather scene with dry conditions and above-average temperatures.

These conditions coincide with an area of high pressure dominating the weather scene and delivering sunshine and pleasant conditions. With clear skies and above-average temperatures sticking around, it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors.

Today, expect to see predominantly sunny skies across the entire state. High pressure has helped nudge temperatures 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year in northern Utah. For most areas, this translates to comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s, while the Wasatch Front region can anticipate reaching the mid-80s. If you’re in St. George, you’ll experience the warmest conditions with a high near 90 degrees.

We have a minor change to the weather that you may start to notice in Northern Utah by this afternoon. Breezy conditions will pick up and gusty winds will be around for the evening and overnight ahead of a dry cold front. The front is weak but will flatten our ridge of high pressure and lead to a slight cooldown along the Wasatch Front with highs dropping into the mid to upper 70s by tomorrow.

The dry front will cross into the northern part of Utah tonight and into tomorrow morning and weaken. It’s only a slight change in temperatures, and the one thing that will remain constant is the dry weather forecast throughout the week. Expect daytime highs to be close to seasonal norms for the close of the work week.

Changes start knocking by the end of the work week and by late Friday, our attention will shift to the Pacific Northwest as a new storm system approaches the Beehive State. This system will gradually move closer, bringing with it the potential for wet weather over the weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs along the Wasatch Front are expected to fall to the low to mid-60s, while St. George will see highs in the 70s. Right now, the best chance for showers looks to be Sunday.

The overall intensity and timing of the next storm will likely change some as it gets closer. Stay tuned.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!