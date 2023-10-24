SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Overall, it was a pretty nice day across the Beehive State. Most saw sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs reaching the 60s and 70s. On Tuesday night, we’ll get partly cloudy skies with overnight lows similar to Monday night.

Wednesday won’t be too different temperature-wise, however, our midweek becomes more of a day of transition. This is due to an approaching cold front that will likely move in between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

You can expect increasing clouds through the afternoon, as the front looks like it will bring a good chance of wet weather to the northern half of the state with a slight chance down south.

A storm system is tracking toward Utah, and it’s going to bring a significant drop in temperatures.

Wet weather could start just before midnight, and behind the front we cool down substantially. Daytime highs in northern Utah will cool by about 15-20 degrees while southern Utah sees a less dramatic drop. This will result in highs in northern Utah dropping to the 40s and 50s while down south, highs will drop the 50s and 60s with only a few places like St. George seeing low 70s.



Given the setup, this will mainly bring valley rain and mountain snow, but the snow levels in northern Utah could drop to the benches, where a mix of rain and snow can be expected. Cold air will linger, so expect chillier daytime highs through Friday.

Through Thursday, higher elevations are expected to see snow accumulations, especially in northern Utah. At this point mountains in northern and central Utah could receive 3-8 inches of snow with the Cottonwoods and high Uinta’s likely picking up a little bit more. Mountain valleys could receive a trace to a few inches of snow and some bench locations could see some minor accumulations. We’ll be able to hone in on snow totals as we get closer.

If the system for the end of the workweek isn’t enough, it’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll see another front arrive this weekend. If this trailing system moves through the state, there will be a good chance of showers statewide as temperatures cool off even more! We will keep fine tuning the forecast as we get closer, so stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!