SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Our next storm system arrives today.

The bottom line? Grab the light jackets! A cooler weather pattern starts Monday.

With the system coming in, the bulk of it will miss Utahns in the south. It will be close enough for us to see at least a slight chance of showers across the state with showers favoring the high terrain. Daytime highs will also ease down by roughly 10 degrees compared to what we get today resulting in highs dropping into the 50s and 60s up north with 60s and 70s down south.

Tuesday looks dry and pretty seasonal. Then for the middle and latter half of the week, the forecast gets tricky as another storm looks to arrive in the Beehive State. There are still a few questions surrounding this system.

If we do see this storm system, then we’ll see an even bigger drop in temperatures early in the week and there will be a good chance for showers statewide. If the storm doesn’t dip in until the weekend, then we’ll stay close to seasonal and mostly dry through Thursday before the big drop in temperatures and moisture arrives Friday into Saturday.

