SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! It’s a relatively calm start to the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state.

Bottom Line?! Weak systems grazing the state will keep a fair amount of cloud cover over the region with few snow showers.

Limited moisture passing through far northern Utah will generate light snow showers for the northern mountains with very light accumulations expected. The northern valleys may see some light snowfall, or a rain/snow mix, as well with the best chance being in Cache Valley or the Bear Lake Valley. Otherwise, quiet weather will continue for the remainder of the state with temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will reach the low to mid 40’s while St. George could see a high of 60 degrees.

Another weak system is set to impact far northern Utah on Tuesday. This storm is also lacking moisture and will have little impact on the state. The best chance of any snowfall will be over the higher terrain with very little accumulation, if any.

The moisture-starved system will slide south through the Great Basin into midweek. This will keep some cloud cover over the region and help drop temperatures a few degrees along the Wasatch Front.

The trough will remain fairly stationary through the end of the week before sliding east. This will keep our weather pattern fairly consistent day to day with near seasonal temperatures through the end of the week.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen over the region and allow for warmer temperatures to settle in for much of the state. Daytime highs will range 5-15 degrees above normal.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!