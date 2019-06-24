Yellow Curry Recipe

A Yellow Curry to leave you Tongue Thaid.

Anny Sooksri Owner of Fav Bistro, Tea Rose Diner, Chabaar Beyond Thai and Siam Noodle Bar showed us her recipe for Yellow Curry. Are you melting already? Who doesn’t love good Thai?

In 2007, Anny Sooksri renounced a well-paid & steady income as a front line Supervisor at the US Postal Service to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Food has always been her passion & “Food is Love” has always been her motto.

Single-handedly she opened her first Thai restaurant “Tea Rose Diner” in the heart of Murray City, Utah despite several obstacles. Her mission & vision was to serve the most flavorful, enjoyable, & distinctive cuisine precisely as her grandmother made when she was little; every dish made from scratch.

For curry paste

Coriander, cumin seed, cinnamon, curry powder, cilantro root, dry chili, lemongrass, galangal, garlic, shallot, turmeric,

Ingredient

* Protein of choice, curry paste, yellow onion, carrot, potatoes, oil, brown sugar, salt (tomatoes, green onion-option)

Instagram: @favbistro