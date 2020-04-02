Which counties in Utah are under mandatory stay at home orders?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As more and more Mayors of Utah Counties implement mandatory stay at home orders, it becomes more complicated for some Utahn’s to figure out what type of order they are required to abide by.

Governor Herbert has not made Utahn’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive a mandatory order but Mayors from multiple counties around the state have decided to take his directed a step further.

As of Thursday, April 2, the following counties are currently under mandatory stay at home orders:

Salt Lake County: Mayor Jenny Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department issued a public health order that went into affect on March 30 at 12:01 a.m. and emphasizes the importance of staying safe at home, closes some businesses and requires other businesses to be more stringent in social distancing recommendations. The order is in effect until April 13.

Summit County: The Summit County Council, County Manager, and Health Director, in collaboration with the Summit County Board of Health and Mayors of the Cities and Towns of Summit County issued a “stay at home” order for residents that went into affect on Friday March 27. They were the first county to place the mandatory restrictions on their residents. The order is in affect util May 1.

Wasatch County: Wasatch County Health Officer Randall Probst announced a stay at home order for county residents that went into affect on March 30 and will remain in place until April 14.

Davis County: Representatives from the Davis County Health Department, Davis County Commission, and Davis County Attorney’s Office announced a mandatory order emphasizing the importance of staying safe at home that was put in place on Wednesday, April 1 through Friday, May 1.

Other counties that have implemented stricter amendments to their current orders but are just shy of a “force of law” order:

Tooele County: Tooele County Health Department issued a mandatory Public Health Order on Tuesday that emphasizes the importance of staying safe at home and directly affects businesses in the county. The order is in effect until April 30.

Southeast Utah: (Grand, Carbon and Emery Counties) The Southeast Utah District Health Department issued an Amended Public Health Order on Tuesday that will be in affect until April 15.

Weber & Morgan County: On Thursday during a press conference, health officials said they are following the Governor’s stay home stay safe initiative> And while it is not a shelter in place order, law enforcement will be giving out warnings to people who are caught not following the initiative and are allowed to issue Class A and B Misdemeanors if people don’t follow the order.

In the case of a stay-at-home order, residents can leave home to enjoy the outdoors, go to the grocery store, purchase necessities, receive healthcare, and attend essential work, while maintaining a six-foot distance from those around them. Most orders encourage telecommuting for work when possible.

Many stay-at-home orders require that visits to friends and family be limited to providing essential care for others.

(We will continue to update this story as new orders are enacted, however if we have missed a county who has a mandatory order, or you have questions about your own county, please reach us through the link below and we will work on updating this article)

