What reopening your favorite Utah restaurant might look like

This afternoon in the ABC4 backyard we are talking with Dr. Eric Wood from the University of Utah Occupational Medicine Clinic.

The Occupational Medicine Clinics specialize in getting the injured worker back to a healthy and productive life in a timely manner. We are a practice of 8 board-certified occupational medicine physicians committed to providing the best care for the injured worker. This includes appropriate work-up, treatments, and referrals. We are accepted by all worker's compensation insurance companies. They also specialize in safety by working with companies to create the safest working environment as possible by providing special employer requested testing such as respiratory examination, or certain medical surveillance examination when a worker is exposed to hazardous materials like lead or asbestos. At the University of Utah, we also have ergonomic, industrial hygiene, and occupational safety programs that can help companies as well.