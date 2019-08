As children and families get ready to go back to school, a lot of three and four year olds are ready to start school as well.

Richard and Linda Eyre joined us to share the concept and option of Joy School and why they see parents gravitate toward that option.

They shared that more than 200,000 families worldwide have participated in Joy School and it’s not too late to start for this coming school year!

Learn more at JoySchools.com .