ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – As the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, threatens to strand people inside as they're asked to work from home or even face the possibility of losing their jobs altogether, police and domestic violence advocates say survivors potentially face an increased risk of violence.

ABC4's Katie Karalis checked in with St. George Police and Dove Center, Washington County's go-to domestic violence resource and shelter, to learn how survivors can manage their mental health and stay as safe as possible.