Walk to end Alzheimers in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Hundreds gathered for the Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Kimball Junction in Park City Saturday morning.

Funds raised from the walk will be going to care and support services for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia as well as their caregivers.

The organization offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline at no charge to families.

Contributions will also help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“We are excited to hold the Walk on the Wasatch Back for the third year now. This event promises to be the most successful of our Walk events. Already over $100,000 has been raised by nearly 60 teams. We are so grateful for the overwhelming support of this community!” Ronnie Daniel, Executive Director of the Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said.

