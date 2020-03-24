Live Now
Vulnerable shoppers gather at Sandy Costco for special hours

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many popular stores have adjusted hours for vulnerable shoppers, like those 60 years and older.

Costco has been no stranger to heavy crowds as the world has been preparing and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Costco will open it’s doors every Tuesday and Thursday for members 60 years and older from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Shoppers took advantage of this courtesy at the Costco in Sandy.

