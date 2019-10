Utah Jazz’s Trey Burke (3) drives around Indiana Pacers’ C.J. Watson (32) in the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz announced Saturday that the team signed guard/ forward Kyle Collinsworth and waived guard Trevon Bluiett.

Collinsworth is a Provo, Utah native and four- year collegiate player at BYU.

Most recently, Collinsworth spent the 2018-19 season playing for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League. He appeared in 28 games.

