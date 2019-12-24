Utah is the only state that considers this classic Christmas song a favorite, report shows

(ABC4 News) – According to a report by Verizon, “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas” is Utah’s favorite Christmas jingle.

Utah is the only state in which this classic is a favorite song. Despite the success of modern Christmas tunes like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the report stated that the classics largely prevailed when it came to favorites.

For example, the tune “Jingle Bells” came out on top as the favorite Christmas jingle of 16 states. See the chart below for each state’s favorite holiday melody.

Courtesy: Verizon

Verizon found the rankings by looking at 23 Christmas songs people streamed most often on iHeartRadio and Spotify. Then, they analyzed each song’s search volume by state.

Click here to view the full report.

