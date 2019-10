We had the amazing blogger and full-time foodie, Brooke Eliason, on the show to tell us about 5 of her favorite restaurants in Utah. Brooke is a Native Utahn and has always had a passion for food. In 2010 she started her blog Female Foodie and has kept it going ever since. Brooke believes that Utah (especially Salt Lake City) is an up and coming food city, and gave us 5 restaurants that prove her right.

Settabello is a Neapolitan pizzeria that serves up woodfired pizza that gives it a great flavor. Brooke goes as far to say that Settabello is her favorite place to get pizza in Utah.