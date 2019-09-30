Utah Army National Guard, ROTC program

(ABC4 News) – The Utah Army National Guard discusses the benefits of joining the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

It is a program that is present in most 4 year colleges and universities, as well as some highs schools, that is designed to train and produce quality military officers for both Active Duty and Reserve Components of the military.

In high schools it is called the JROTC or Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps

As a freshman and sophomore in college it is called basic ROTC

As a junior and senior in college you it is advanced ROTC

The educational benefits that come with the Utah Army National Guard and the ROTC include:

1. Federal Tuition Assistance (all branches of the military) $4,000 each school year towards tuition for every Soldier who completes Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training.

2. State Tuition Assistance (Utah National Guard Only) Combines with FTA for a total of $6,000 per school year for any degree program. If you are in a STEM-C (Science,

Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or Cyber) it is a total of $7,000 with that extra $1,000 used for student fees.

The unique thing about the State Tuition Assistance is that you do not have to complete Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training to be eligible to receive it. Once you are a member of the Utah National Guard you are eligible for this money.

3. State Tuition Waiver. (Utah National Guard only) You apply for this from Jan 1st through April 30th each year, if granted it will waive your tuition at any state school for the following fall and spring semester