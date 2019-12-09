Uber releases safety report, thousands of sexual assault claims

ABC4 News – A safety report finds thousands of sexual assault claims have been reported to a ride sharing company in the last two years.

Uber reports — from 2017 to 2018 — out of 2.3 billion rides, nearly 6,000 sexual assault claims were reported.

When it comes to sexual assaults, Uber includes what it defines as the five most severe categories: non-consensual kissing of a nonsexual body part, attempted non-consensual sexual penetration, non-consensual touching of a sexual body part, non-consensual kissing of a sexual body part and non-consensual sexual penetration.

The company said it’s a very small percentage. However, they’re taking action by putting stronger safety policies in place for riders and drivers on the app.

Those safety features include: deactivation sharing, sexual misconduct education for all drivers, verify your rides, on-trip reporting, text 911, and Uber Survivor Support Hotline.

Not all features are available at the time of the report. More will be released in 2020.

Uber driver Bret Dennis said he’s been driving with the company for a month now and said learning of the claims was something he had never thought of happening during a ride.

“I’m sure there are people that go out there and do stuff like that,” Bret Dennis.

While the year isn’t over, Uber data suggests the company will see a decrease in sexual assault claims in 2019.

The report also reports information of deaths involving individuals using the ride-sharing company. From 2017 to 2018, 107 people died in crashes involving Uber cars, and 19 people were killed in physical assaults during or soon after the ride.

