Two Ogden families receiving homes built by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, locals

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — “Move that bus” are the iconic words every Extreme Makeover: Home Edition tv viewer looks forward to once an American family’s home has been torn down and rebuilt in a week’s time.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has been off-air for eight years and the show’s producer, Milan Vasic, says he and his team are looking forward to continuing providing home improvements for less fortunate families across the nation.

This week, the reality tv show is building two new homes for two Ogden families, but as of Saturday morning, only one family knows.

The show is working together with Wadman Company, Visit Ogden and the city, to build the two homes – along with subcontractors and volunteers.

This is the first time the show has done two homes in one city, using only one contractor.

On Friday morning, the Barobis family were surprised when Extreme Makeover: Home Edition showed up at their door along with friends and community members.

“We screamed so loud,” Azida says.

“I screamed so loud I couldn’t hear myself,” Aloofa says.

“It’s a dream come true,” Habiba says.

“We’re gonna get our own house where we can feel safe,” Azida says.

“We’re gonna have a home,” Habiba says. “Something to call our own.”

The Barobis siblings lost their parents and a younger sister at a young age, and their aunt and her daughter, Habiba, took them in while in a refugee camp.

The family fled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Uganda, and later, had an opportunity to come to Utah.

The Barobis have been renting a two-bedroom apartment and the show is building them a new home on a vacant lot — something the show had never previously done.

When asked what makes the Barobis family “unique,” teary-eyed Vasic says knowing what they’ve been through is emotional to him.

“They [Barobis family] represent the joy that I think all of us should feel and remember about being in the land that we live in. Being free and having things like food and water and not having to worry about people being killed and murdered in front of you.”

Calling them heroes for what they’ve been through, Vasic concludes by saying he wouldn’t wish their journey on anyone for the amount of hardship and strife the Barobis have been through.

No information about the second Ogden family or their story has been released.

The two Utah families will be featured in season 10 of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition when the show airs in 2020. A date has not been set for the show’s release.

The show is looking for more volunteers to participate in helping with the 24-hour projects. A viewing area has been set up for the public to watch the construction.

To volunteer, click here.

To visit the Barobis home, park at or near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ church house parking lot, 2115 Jefferson Ave., Ogden.

What others are clicking on: