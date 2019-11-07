Timpanogos Cancer Services opens today

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Utah gets new life-saving anti-cancer technology.

Thanks to Gamma West Cancer Services, which has expanded its cutting edge cancer fighting technology to HCA Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

The partnership has created The Timpanogos Cancer Services in Orem.

‘They lifted me and saved my life,’ said Ron Clark.

‘I’m quite sure I wouldn’t have been here after 8 years,’ said Lee Jarvis.

There is one thing these two men have in common, besides being cancer patients.

They both credit Gamma West for saving their life.

With a cancer diagnosis at 78 years old, Lee Jarvis wanted to quit life.

‘I had lived a good life.’

But with some convincing, he went through treatment and nearly 9 years later, he’s continuing his love of sheep herding in Idaho.

‘it’s a 7 day a week job. I love my sheep.’

Many of these patients have gone back to what they enjoy thanks to the technology.

Gamma West Cancer Services has centers across the mountain west.

Today it opened a clinic in partnership with Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

The clinic has the newest generation of what’s called tomotherapy and the first of its kind in Utah, to help patients and doctors fight cancer with precision.

Rock Mackie, PhD, inventor of tomotherapy technology, ‘it’s called tomotherapy which means literally slice therapy. We are delivering radiation slice by slice like a loaf of bread. In a CT scanner you’re getting a loaf of bread view where each CT slice is a different part of the patient. As we go around we are aiming our beams toward the tumor.’

Dr. Rock Mackie invented tomotherapy technology. He says the machine has integrated CT imaging to deliver sophisticated radiation treatments with speed and precision while preserving surrounding healthy tissue.

He says this system treats nearly any form of cancer requiring radiation oncology, such as brain tumors, breast, spine, pancreas and bone marrow cancers.

Kimball Anderson, CEO of Timpanogos Regional Hospital, ‘it is really awesome that people in Utah County can now have this technology available without having to travel far.’

‘I would recommend it to anyone who wants to live,’ said Clark.