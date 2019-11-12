Three-year-old dog, Pearl, searching for a forever home

Logan, UTAH (ABC4 News) – According to a Facebook post by Logan City Police Department, the department is searching for a home for a 3-year-old dog named Pearl.

Pearl is a mixed breed dog and is eager to bond. According to the post, the department suspects she is a bulldog or possibly a Corgi. She would do best in a home with no other dogs or cats.

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Though the department is unsure if Pearl’s history, she can execute basic commands like sit, stay, down, shake, drop it, and fetch. She is also leash trained.

Pearl will be micro chipped and has a pet license for a year included in her fees. Logan Police Department asks that those interested in adopting Pearl fill out an application and submit it to asklcpd@loganutah.org.

