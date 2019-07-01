The new warthogs at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

School is out and now is the perfect time to visit Utah’s Hogle Zoo! Deena Marie Manzanares, our new GTU correspondent, joined us live from Utah’s Hogle Zoo with Erica Hansen. They were overlooking the safari with the giraffes and zebras, as well as the new warthogs.

The two warthogs are one-year-old brothers and have recently arrived from San Diego. They can run up to 30 mph and have an adorable comb-over on their backs. Erica says the adjustment to their new home has gone very smoothly. The animals have all welcomed them to the safari very quickly.

Along with the warthogs the zoo has a “Washed Ashore” exhibit running through September. There are 13 art sculptures around the zoo that are made out of trash found in the ocean. The goal of this exhibit is to help kids recognize their plastic use and make it more eco-friendly.

There is plenty of exciting events going on at the zoo this summer! Add it to the top of your summer to-do list and even get a discount. The zoo has partnered with Les Schwab Tires to offer a buy one adult ticket and get one child free deal that goes through October. Also, every Monday night now until Labor Day is Family Night. Bring your family and receive $5.00 off admission after 5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the deals the zoo is offering this Summer. Visit hoglezoo.org or head to their Facebook page.

This story includes sponsored content.