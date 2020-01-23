Why choose from being an athlete or a chef when you can be both! That is what Kimi Goetz does. Goetz is headed to compete in the world speedskating championships at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Goetz recently published a cookbook “Mindful Meals.” She creates healthy and easy meals for people on the go. How do you mix healthy with comfort food? Turkey burgers with a kick of Siracha!

Sriracha Turkey Burgers

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Burgers:

1 shallot, minced

1 lb. ground turkey

½ c. panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp. sriracha (or more if you like it spicy)

4 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper

Sauce

4 Tbsp mayo

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. sriracha ( or more)

Suggested toppings:

4 burger buns

Sliced avocado

Sliced tomoto

Fresh cilantro

Directions:

In large bowl, mix burger ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Shape into four patties about the size of your palm. (Note: This works best with your hands) Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add patties. Cook for 3-5 minutes on the first side, covered. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes on the second side, covered, until cooked through. In a small bowl, mix together sauce ingredients. Toast buns in the over on a high broil for two minutes or until crisp. Spread sauce on one side of the bun. Top with extra cilantro and other desired toppings.

Keep up with Kimi’s journey on Instagram: @KimiGoetz and follow @USSpeedskating on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

You can purchase her cookbook here, https://lnkd.in/gJjTDeH or visit abc4.com/contests to enter to win an autographed book along with tickets to the World Single Distance Championships!