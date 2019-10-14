South Salt Lake Fire Department Firefighters run memorial 5K

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH (ABC4News) – South Salt Lake Firefighters participated in the Tunnels to Tower run in New York City.

The Tunnels to Tower run symbolizes the final footsteps of NYPD firefighter Stephen Siller. He went from the foot of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers sight. The tunnel was closed for security reasons when he arrived, so he strapped on 60lbs of equipment and went on foot to the Twin Towers, where he lost his life.

The event pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and, thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

A press release stated they had a great time, and gave thanks to all who organized the awesome event.

Proceeds from the event support the Foundation’s programs, including those benefiting first respondents, and catastrophically injured service members.

