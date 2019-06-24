SLCPD ‘working diligently to maintain the integrity’ of Mackenzie Lueck case

It’s been a week since friends say they have heard from Mackenzie Lueck.

The 23-year-old University of Utah student was last seen on June 17th.

Friends say it was at the Salt Lake City International Airport around one in the morning. Mackenzie had just returned from attending her grandmother’s funeral in California.

“One thing that we wanted to talk about is she texted her family she landed at the airport,” said Ashley Fine, a friend. “She wouldn’t have done that if she purposely wanted to disappear.”

Friends of Mackenzie organized a news conference on Sunday in front of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Due to the mysterious situation, we believe that she is in danger,” said Kennedy Stoner, a friend.

They read two statements. One they say was from friends. The other from family.

“Since Monday, she has missed her midterms at the University of Utah and has not been in communication with her family or friends,” said Fine.

Salt Lake City Police said Mackenzie took a Lyft ride from the airport to North Salt Lake, but haven’t said where. Friends don’t believe she knows anyone in that area.

“When she was dropped off in North Salt Lake, it is 20 minutes North of her home,” said Stoner.

In a statement, Lyft says Mackenzie’s ride “contained no irregularities and ended at her destination.”

ABC4 did speak to Salt Lake City Police on Sunday. They said there is no new information in the case, the department did however send out a tweet.

It reads in part, that they’re working to maintain the integrity of the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts to give them a call. That number is 801-799-3000.