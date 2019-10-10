Sesame Street tackles opioid addiction

  • On Good Things Utah today – Sesame Street is tackling addiction for the first time on it’s long running television show. Plus, are you addicted to your phone? A new study says most of us can’t be away from our device for even minutes. And speaking of phones, a woman on hers at Costco gets shamed by a fellow shopper. Her Facebook post about it has now gone viral. And children and allowances… how much is enough, and how much is too much? The experts weigh in.
  • And finally, the go-to junk food for each state in the nation. Utah’s choice surprise you! Hope to see you this morning for Good Things Utah.

