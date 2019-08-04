“Senseless and sickening violence”: Utah political leaders react to the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Utah political leaders shared their thoughts on the Dayton, Ohio massacre on Twitter Sunday.



Just hours after a mass shooting at a Wal Mart in El Paso, Texas left 20 people dead and 26 injured, officials say that 24 year old Connor Betts started firing at a Dayton bar, killing nine people, including his own 22 year old sister Megan Betts. 27 other people were wounded before police shot Mr. Betts dead.

Senator Mitt Romney (R – Utah) tweeted quote “Another heartbreaking and senseless attack. Madness, this killing of God’s children. We mourn for the victims in Dayton and for the many who knew and loved them.”

Representative Ben McAdams (D – 4th District) tweeted “My heart aches for the victims and their loved ones. Two american communities were attacked within 24 hours. We must unite as a country and work together right now to find solutions to combat domestic terrorism. We can start by denouncing white nationalism”



Representative Chris Stewart (R – 2nd District) tweeted “God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. My family and I mourn with you.”

Governor Gary Herbert (R – Utah) tweeted out “It’s devastating to wake up to news of another shooting – this one in Dayton, Ohio. Our hearts are with the people of Ohio and all affected by this senseless and sickening violence.”