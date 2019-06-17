Search for missing swimmer in East Canyon State Reservoir

A Father’s Day outing at East Canyon State Park takes an unexpected and tragic turn. It’s after a 25-year-old man goes missing in the reservoir. Officials fear he’s drowned.

“We’ve activated several different agencies to come out and help us with this search,” said Lt. Eric Stucki of Utah State Parks and Recreation.

Crews searched from the water and in the air Sunday afternoon into late evening. They included crews from Morgan, Summit, and Weber Counties as well as Utah State Parks.

“Around 3:30 P.M., we got a report of a young man that was swimming just off of his boat with two other young females,” said Lt. Stucki.

Shortly afterwards, officials say the man started swimming back to the boat and went under.

“They noticed him struggling a bit in the water,” said Lt. Stucki. “Upon struggling they noticed he went under the water, and hasn’t been seen since.”

Officials say this was a family outing, and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is interviewing loved ones to get a better idea of what went wrong.

“Our water is very, very frigid right now,” said Lt. Stucki. “A lot of things can happen when you jump in the water in these situations.”

Authorities say the area that they’re searching is about a quarter mile radius.