OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) -- “Move that bus” are the iconic words every Extreme Makeover: Home Edition tv viewer looks forward to once an American family’s home has been torn down and rebuilt in a week’s time.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has been off-air for eight years and the show’s producer, Milan Vasic, says he and his team are looking forward to continuing providing home improvements for less fortunate families across the nation.