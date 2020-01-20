Sandy City says goodbye to police chief, Bill O’Neal

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy City and the Sandy city Police Department said goodbye to their police chief, Bill O’Neal.

Chief O’neal’s loved ones shared of the impact he had not only on the city of Sandy but on family members and other friends.

To many, O’Neal was known for his police service with the Sandy City Police Department stretching over 20 years.

O’Neal was the youngest chief in Sandy police history and will be remembered for his big dreams and accomplishments.

Sandy City police officials say Chief O’Neal experienced an unfortunate medical event and subsequently passed away.

