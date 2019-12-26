Salt Lake County looking for theft suspect who stole a purse in July

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect stole a purse from an unlocked car in Eagle Mountain City in July.

Two of the credit cards stolen from the purse were later used at two Smith’s grocery stories in the Salt Lake City area, officials say.

Do you know this man? Someone stole a purse from an unlocked car in @eaglemtncity in July. 2 credit cards from that purse were later used at 2 Smith's grocery stores in the Salt Lake City area. Call @UCSO detectives at (801)851-4010 if you recognize him. Oh, and lock your car! pic.twitter.com/VgQBu7p0tQ — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) December 26, 2019

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call detectives at (801)851-4010.

