Crews reduce estimated size of Round Peak Fire in Springville

UPDATE: Wednesday morning fire crews reduced the size of the fire to 167 acres.

SPRINGVILLE (ABC4 News) – A campfire is to blame for the Round Peak Fire, currently burning at 267 acres as of Tuesday afternoon at 5% containment. The fire came as close as one-tenth of a mile to structures and homes, according to firefighters.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildfire started around 9:30 p.m. Monday night east of Springville on the Spanish Fork Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Fire crews attacked the Round Peak Fire from both sides on the north and the south to keep residents in the nearby community safe.

“There aren’t any homes or structures threatened at this time and we will have resources on the fire overnight. There will be structure engines at the end of the hill, so they’ll have an eye on things overnight so residents can feel pretty confident and safe,” said Round Peak Fire Public Information Officer Dana Harris.

Helicopters are retrieving water from the pond at the Wayne Bartholomew Park to fight the #RoundPeakFire in Springville. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/fF10zSUJdA — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) July 16, 2019

Helicopters could also be seen traveling back and forth in Springville to retrieve water from the pond at Bartholomew Park to battle the fire, which is currently closed to the public. Firefighters said winds were a concern in the evening, so they worked against the clock to extend the fire line as far as they could.

“We do ask that they stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and be cognizant of emergency vehicles traveling back and forth. Watch it from your yard, but don’t get in the way of the vehicles and the firefighters,” said Harris.

USFS says the #RoundPointFire was started by a campfire. The campers were planning on staying over night and reported the wildfire. The rest officials say is under investigation. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/BmlngikODn — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) July 16, 2019

Harris said this incident is a good reminder about fire safety.

“There isn’t any campfire exclusions on the forest right now. But just be careful with campfires, where you have them, and make sure they’re entirely out when you leave your campsite,” she said. “This is one of the first fires we’ve had on the forest. Also, keep your ATV out of the tall grass as well as your trucks when you park. Remember that fireworks are never allowed on public lands.”

Currently, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail and Squaw Peak Road are closed until further notice.

