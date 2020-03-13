Riverton prepares for coronavirus in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of coronavirus updates officials with Riverton City are encouraging residents to take critical steps now to help stop the spread of the virus.

“There is no need to overreact to the situation, but we do encourage everyone take common sense steps to limit the COVID-19 threat,” city officials say.

Mayor Trent Staggs issued a directive to Riverton City staff to implement measures to reduce potential spread of COVID-19 at city facilities and events. Part of the directive is the postponement of the Riverton Half Marathon and 4Life 5K originally scheduled for March 28. The city will continue to monitor the situation closely and make changes as necessary to the operation of public facilities or city events and meetings.

What others are clicking on: