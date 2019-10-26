Ride GREENbike for free on Saturday in Salt Lake City

SLC, Utah (ABC4 News) – GREENBIKE is offering free rides to the public on their bike-share system in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The free ride promotion sponsored by SelectHealth runs until midnight by using the promo code “2019” at any GREENbike kiosk.

“GREENbike is a fun and versatile way to exercise and enjoy our great city,” said SelectHealth Public Relations Manager Greg Reid.

According to GREENbike, the ride share system program has reduced 4.7 million pounds of carbon monoxide to date from entering the air and reduced the impact of more than 5 million vehicles on local roads.

GREENbike has 34 stations in SLC and recently added 50 more e-bikes to their system.

In addition to the GREENbike free ride in SLC, Selecthealth will also be offering the public a chance to ride for free in Park City, St. George and Boise, Idaho.