Provo police looking for suspects in theft at local gym

Courtesy: Provo Police Dept.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects involved in a theft.

Theft details were not released, but surveillance pictures show the suspects walking through a local gym.

The suspect vehicle is a silver hatchback, possibly a Pontiac Vibe, with discoloration on the roof.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact Detective Itin at nitin@provo.org.

