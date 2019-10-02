Provo police looking for suspects in theft at local gym

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects involved in a theft.
Theft details were not released, but surveillance pictures show the suspects walking through a local gym.
The suspect vehicle is a silver hatchback, possibly a Pontiac Vibe, with discoloration on the roof.
Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact Detective Itin at nitin@provo.org.
