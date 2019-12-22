EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are confirming an officer involved shooting in Emery County Saturday.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jacob Cox, the shooting happened after a pursuit and involves a UHP trooper and an Emery County Sheriff Deputy.
Details of the shooting are not currently known. A condition of those involved, and what led up to the shooting have not been released.
*Developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.
What others are clicking on:
- Woman stabbed seven times by Arizona hitchhiker
- Local NFL Player takes families from Centre County on shopping spree
- Police: Officer involved shooting in Emery County
- Weber State loses to James Madison in FCS semifinals, 30-14
- Bogdanovic scores 26 points as Jazz beat Charlotte for 5th straight win, 114-107