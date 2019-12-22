Police: Officer involved shooting in Emery County

by: Jennifer Gardiner

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are confirming an officer involved shooting in Emery County Saturday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jacob Cox, the shooting happened after a pursuit and involves a UHP trooper and an Emery County Sheriff Deputy.

Details of the shooting are not currently known. A condition of those involved, and what led up to the shooting have not been released.

*Developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.

