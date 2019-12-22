One injured in aircraft crash in Mohave County

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Arizona (ABC4 News) – Officials responded to 911 calls reporting that an aircraft had crashed into Lake Havasu Sunday morning, according to a press release from Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel hiked to the location of the crash where they found two passengers were on the aircraft- a male and a female. The female passenger sustained no injuries, and the male passenger suffered a minor ankle injury. Officials requested a helicopter to transport the injured male due to rocky terrain.

The press release said that the pilot of the ultralight style craft crashed on land near Pilot Rock on the Arizona side of the lake. The pilot told officials that during the flight, the aircraft’s engine shut off and would not turn back on. While attempting an emergency landing, he hit several rocks, causing the aircraft to roll on its side.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating this incident.

