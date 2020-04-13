Ogden residential fire leaves five residents, two animals displaced

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden responded to a 3-unit residential structure fire at 12:31 a.m. on Monday, according to the Odgen, Utah Fire Department.

The fire occurred at 743 23rd Street in Ogden. Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the building. Upon arriving, fire crews found light smoke coming from the second story and all occupants standing outside.

Crews extinguished the second floor fire. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and damage is estimated to cost $50,000.

There are currently no injuries from the fire, but five residents, one cat and on dog lost their home. Officials have contacted rEd Cross to assist theses residents.

Latest Posts: