Officer pulled over Uber; discovered passenger had duffel bag full of drugs

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160321170703-159532

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Provo police, an officer who pulled over an Uber driver for traffic offenses, discovered that the 22-year-old male passenger had a duffel bag filled with methamphetamine and heroine.

The officer noticed that the passenger, who was in the back seat, kept looking at the duffel bag and appeared nervous. The officer called for a 5-9, which discovered the drugs in the car.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories