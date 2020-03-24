National hotline set up to help service members, veterans struggling through COVID-19 pandemic

ABC4 News- A national resource is available for service members and veterans who may be in need of additional support or who may be struggling with isolation due to social distancing measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vets4Warriors, housed at the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center, is a one-of-a-kind 24/7 peer support network that serves any veteran, service member, family member, or caregiver, anywhere in the world.

The service provides immediate, free, and long-term peer support through confidential phone, chat, text, and email conversations.

Vets4Warriors remains available 24/7 to address the concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and connect you to needed resources.

Reach them by calling 1-855-838-8255 or vets4warriors.com or follow on social media @vets4warriors.