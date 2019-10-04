Mudslide repairs to restrict traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD (ABC4 News)- The Utah Department of Transportation said to expect traffic closures in Little Cottonwood Canyon throughout November as they make mudslide repairs.

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on S.R. 210 beginning on Monday October 7 at 7 a.m. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, which will be reduced to one lane.

The traffic restrictions are expected to last from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and ending on Thanksgiving. Drivers should plan for 15 minute delays due to traffic.

For the latest in construction and traffic visit udottraffic.utah.gov/.

