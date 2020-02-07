Mitchell and Gobert to play together for Team Giannis at NBA All-Star Game

Mitchell and Gobert to play for Team Giannis against Team LeBron

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will remain teammates at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Mitchell and Gobert, who will be make their first All-Star Game appearances February 16th in Chicago, were selected by team captain and Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gobert was the 13th overall pick, while Mitchell was taken with the 21st pick.

LeBron James had the first overall selection and took his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Here is a breakdown of the All-Star Game rosters:

Team Giannis

Pick 2 Joel Embiid Pick 4 Pascal Siakam Pick 6 Kemba Walker Pick 8 Trae Young Pick 9 Khris Middleton Pick 11 Bam Adebayo Pick 13 Rudy Gobert Pick 15 Jimmy Butler Pick 17 Kyle Lowry Pick 19 Brandon Ingram Pick 21 Donovan Mitchell

Team LeBron