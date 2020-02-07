Mitchell and Gobert to play together for Team Giannis at NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will remain teammates at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Mitchell and Gobert, who will be make their first All-Star Game appearances February 16th in Chicago, were selected by team captain and Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gobert was the 13th overall pick, while Mitchell was taken with the 21st pick.

LeBron James had the first overall selection and took his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

Here is a breakdown of the All-Star Game rosters:

Team Giannis

Pick 2Joel Embiid
Pick 4Pascal Siakam
Pick 6Kemba Walker
Pick 8Trae Young
Pick 9Khris Middleton
Pick 11Bam Adebayo
Pick 13Rudy Gobert
Pick 15Jimmy Butler
Pick 17Kyle Lowry
Pick 19Brandon Ingram
Pick 21Donovan Mitchell

Team LeBron

Pick 1Anthony Davis
Pick 3Kawhi Leonard
Pick 5Luka Doncic
Pick 7James Harden
Pick 10Damian Lillard
Pick 12Ben Simmons
Pick 14Nikola Jokic
Pick 16Jayson Tatum
Pick 18Chris Paul
Pick 20Russell Westbrook
Pick 22Domantas Sabonis

