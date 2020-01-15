Miss Murray 2020 shares 2 science projects to get kids excited about STEM

It was Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, who took home the crown at Miss America last month with her science experiment and STEM initiative. She inspired countless women across the nation, one of them being in our home state, Miss Murray 2020 Sarah Nelson.

She was crowned Miss Murray at the competition last fall and has since been educating and sharing her Social Impact Initiate, ‘ Girls, Let STEM Blossom Your Future,’ with the community.

Nelson said, “Utah has one of the most rapidly growing tech sectors in the nation. It’s growing second fastest at 4.9% over the last 10 years. This is double the growth rate in other Utah industries and more than triple the tech growth rate of the US as a whole.”

Recently, Nelson put together a science fair workshop that was the first of its kind in the Murray City School District. The event was sponsored by the ASPIRE Outreach Program at the University of Utah and brought many hands-on demos to get children excited about how useful science can be in their daily lives.

Today, she shared two science projects you can try with your kids at home! Watch the video to learn what chemical reactions come together to make a lava lamp and inflatable balloon!

Keep up with her on Instagram: @missmurray.ut and keep an eye out for her at the Miss Utah competition May 26-30.