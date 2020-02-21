Mindful Living Wellness Center Grand Opening!

It’s a place of healing for body and mind. Where East meets West, and no matter what ailment you may be suffering from or looking to heal, you’ll find comfort and respite at Mindful Living Wellness Center in Sugar House.

Owner Misty Beryls has taken great care in putting together just the right pieces and elements. She tells us the center has a multitude of resources under one roof: float tanks, infrared therapy, licensed clinical social workers, speech pathologists, ice baths, breath work therapy, chakra healing therapy, intuitives, energy healing, body work, hypnotherapy, meditation classes, and a stunning indoor meditation garden.

Wellness expert Ali Gunter tells us there is a place for everyone here, in this space of peace. They’ll help you work from the body either outside in, or inside out. Our bodies, minds, emotions, and breath are all connected, and here you’ll learn how to care for that connection.

Meet the staff and explore the space at the grand opening and ribbon cutting happening Saturday, February 22nd. Interested in becoming a member? The Annual Membership introductory rate is just $99 for a year of unlimited infrared bed and sauna therapy, use of the meditation gardens, and 10% off all services offered in Mindful Living.

Mindful Living Wellness Center is located at 1592 S 1100 E SLC, UT 84105. More at mindutah.com