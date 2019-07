Meet the newest member of our GTU family! It’s Deena Marie Manzanares. We sat down with Deena to get to know her and she has a fascinating story. From her adorable toddler, to her YouTuber roots, rollerskating hobby and more, she has an unconventional and interesting story.

Be sure to watch the video to know more.

Catch Deena out and about town showing us fun activities, the latest and greatest products, up and coming companies and more!