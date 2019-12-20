Louis Van Amstel adoption story

From paperwork to classes, in-home visits, therapy sessions, and more, it’s been a long road, but Louis van Amstel and his husband Josh are now officially fathers. The two came on the show to talk about talking about adopting their 11-year-old son Daniel this week.

The van Amstel’s have been working to adopt Daniel for more than a year. The pair had originally thought of adopting a child closer to 5-years-old but all that changed when they saw Daniel.

“We saw his picture, we saw ’10-years-old, and we melted,'” says Louis.

And Josh agrees, saying, “we knew he was our son immediately, when we saw his picture for the first time.”

Daniel says he won’t get teary-eyed about the adoption, but that doesn’t mean he’s not excited! He pumped his fist with excitement in court and even hit the judge’s gavel to make it official.

“I’ve been in foster (care) for 3/12 years and I was rejected by the first one,” says Daniel. “And now I finally came to them and I’m so happy.”

To follow the van Amstel’s story follow them on Instagram @louisvanamstel