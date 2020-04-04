Latter-day Saint Church releases annual statistical report

FILE – This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released their annual statistical report during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2020 general conference.

The Church reports as of Dec. 31, 2019, there are 16,565,036 members. Of that number, 94,266 are children who were baptized into the Church last year, and 248,835 are converts to the Church.

The Utah-based faith also reports it has 3,437 stakes; 399 missions; 542 districts; 30,940 branches.

Worldwide the Church has 167 operating temples. In 2019, officials report six temples were dedicated and seven were rededicated.

