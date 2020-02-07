Who doesn’t love make ahead meals? Prep your ingredients the night before, throw it all together, leave for work and have a delicious dinner waiting for you when you come back! What if you are in a rush? Don’t worry, with this five ingredient recipe, you’ll have dinner ready in only 22 minutes.

All the flavors in one, Chef Karen Peterson shares with us her Instant Pot Ranch Chicken Taco Rice. This is sure to be a perfect dinner for all the family to enjoy.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups chicken broth

1 cup uncooked long grain brown rice

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or bone-in chicken thighs, breasts or legs (frozen is okay)

2 Tbsp dry ranch dressing mix

1 Tbsp taco seasoning (see note)

1 (14 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

Optional toppings: diced avocado, sour cream, grated cheddar, chopped cilantro

Directions:

Add chicken broth into the Instant Pot. Sprinkle in the rice. Place the chicken on top of the rice in a single layer, if possible. Sprinkle the ranch dressing mix and the taco seasoning on top of the chicken. Dump the beans on top.

Cover the Instant Pot and secure the lid. Make sure valve is set to sealing. Set the manual/pressure cook button to 22 minutes on high pressure. When the time is up let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes and then move the valve to venting. Remove the lid.

Gently stir. Serve the chicken and rice with desired toppings.

Some taco seasonings are more potent than others. Chef Karen said she tried the Winco brand and it seemed too strong with 2 Tbsp of taco seasoning. With the McCormicks brand in the big Costco container, it was not as strong. She suggest starting with 1 Tbsp of taco seasoning and then adding more later if it is needed.

She uses her 6 quart Instant Pot Duo 60 7 in 1*. For the 3 quart pot no changes are needed. For the 8 quart pot you will need to increase the broth to 2 cups and then the rice will be 1 ⅔ cup.

Homemade Dry Ranch Dressing Mix

Ingredients:

1/3 cup dry buttermilk powder

3 Tbsp parsley flakes

2 1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 1/2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp dried minced onion

2 tsp dried dill weed

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Run all the ingredients through a blender or food processor. Pulse about 10 times until all the granules are the same consistency. Store in an airtight container.

